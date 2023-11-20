Work to enhance Gainsborough's John Coupland Hospital has reached the halfway point
The ward has been receiving significant upgrades to provide a modern and improved environment for patients and staff, including new inpatient accommodation and nurse’s station.
New internal partitions have been installed, indicating what the ward will look like when it is finished, and two new four-bed ward extensions have been built as part of the improvement works, with complex fire protection works taking place for the entire ward.
The ward is run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) and provides care for patients who need time-limited inpatient care or rehabilitation.
Patients are often transferred to Scotter Ward after a stay in an acute hospital, where they are ready to be discharged but not well enough to return home.
Julie Frake-Harris, LCHS chief operating officer, said: “I’m pleased to see we have reached this stage in the process as we revamp the area at John Coupland Hospital to make way for a new Scotter Ward.
“It really demonstrates our commitment to Gainsborough and the surrounding areas.
“This building has been co-designed with staff and patients alike, from the layout to the décor, ensuring that it really does meet the needs of the patients and staff at Scotter Ward.
“As an organisation we are committed to delivering great care closer to home and this is a fantastic milestone for Scotter Ward and the local community.”
The ward also plays a vital part in preventing patients from having to go to an acute hospital in the first place by offering community hospital care.
Matthew Turner, Lindum Group construction manager, said: “We are very happy to see this project reach its halfway point, coming closer to providing an environment that will suit every patient’s needs.
“It is fantastic to see the new ward taking shape. You can really get a feel, walking around site, now of what the ward will eventually look like and how much this fantastic, refurbished ward will benefit the people of Gainsborough.”