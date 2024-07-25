Yeomanry bronze tablets revealed at Lincoln County Hospital, over 100 years since first displayed
Local military historian Michael Credland worked with staff at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) that runs Lincoln County Hospital to obtain the old tablets and restore their place in the hospital’s history.
After the First World War, the surviving comrades and members of the Lincolnshire Yeomanry paid for an x-ray department and pathology laboratory at the hospital and equipped both new buildings.
The buildings together with bronze tablets, were unveiled on Friday 7 April 1922, by the Earl of Yarborough, the then Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire. This included bronze tablets bearing the names of the officers and men who died during the First World War.
Following hospital reconstruction plans, many years later around 2011, the buildings were demolished, and the bronze tablets were moved into storage.
The Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis unveiled the new mounting of Lincolnshire Yeomanry memorial bronze tablets, honouring the memory of those who lost their lives during the First World War and their connection to Lincoln County Hospital.
Steve Martin Chair of ULHT’s Armed Forces Staff Network said: “This historic event shows how strong and how far back our military connections go in Lincolnshire.
“We are very proud to display the bronze tablets once again at Lincoln County Hospital and we hope that patients and staff alike enjoy reading about the history.
“Thank you to Michael Credland and our staff who worked hard to make this happen.”
The tablets are on the wall not far from the main entrance at Lincoln County Hospital, between the shop and chapel.
