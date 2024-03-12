Millie Briggs raising awareness of the importance of CPR training. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

Millie Briggs of Apricity Yoga is aiming to raise awareness of the importance of knowing what to do in an emergency and save someone’s life.After attending a free course at the Skegness Tower Gardens Pavilion, where participants were taught vital skills including CPR and defibrillator training, Millie became determined to encourage as many people as possible to undergo a first aid course so they can do the same.

“Keeping my clients safe and feeling confident that I’ll know what to do in an emergency is a priority, not only as a fitness instructor, but also as a normal person,” she said, “They gave us all the vital information on what to do if someone collapsed and how to respond in those critical moments before the ambulance arrives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Attending a course like the group did today for two hours could be the difference between life and death for somebody in cardiac arrest.”

She teaches yoga at many parish rooms and village halls in villages across the Horncastle and surrounding areas including Old Bolingbroke, Hundleby, Horncastle, Woodhall Spa, Bucknall and more, and is urging village hall committees to host their own courses too.

"There’s quite a high proportion of older people in our smaller, quieter villages who have retired there who may not be able to travel too far to take part in these courses, so if small village halls hosted them I have links to these halls.”

Millie has now made it her mission to become an advocate for bringing life saving courses to the local area, and is urging people to spread awareness and interest to get these courses get fully booked, as well as urging first aid and CPR training to be taught in schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The more people that know how to save a life = the more lives saved,” she added.

James Hornby, Service Delivery Manager at East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said: “A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere and without warning.

“It is imperative that as many people as possible know what to do should this happen to someone.

“Bystander CPR and use of a public access defibrillator on a person experiencing cardiac arrest as soon as possible gives the best chance of survival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“East Midlands Ambulance Service actively encourage the public to attend these free sessions so they have the skills needed to help save a life.

“Any groups or organisations in the East Midlands can access a free session by emailing [email protected].”