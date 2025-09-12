10 ideas to make the most of Lincolnshire’s Heritage Open Days festival

Navigation House, where there will be Victorian blacksmith demonstrations.

Lincolnshire attractions and venues will be taking part in the national Heritage Open Days festival as usual, featuring free admission to dozens of historic properties, guided tours, and demonstrations of traditional crafts.

The annual festival of history and culture provides the public with free access to thousands of historic buildings and events across the country from September 12–21.

Featured events in Lincolnshire for 2025 include:

Hard Hat Tour of Greyfriars, Lincoln

Explore Greyfriars, the only remaining building of England's oldest medieval friary. This tour is part of Heritage Lincolnshire's ongoing project to preserve the structure. On Saturday, September 13

Gunby Hall – Enjoy free admission to the National Trust's Gunby Hall and its extensive gardens on Saturday, September 13.

See a Victorian blacksmith demonstration at Sleaford’s Navigation House Visitor Centre on Saturday, September 13, 10am-2pm.

The spirited architecture of Pearson Bellamy at Louth Museum, 4 Broadbank, Louth, on September 13, 10am-4pm. Prolific Louth born architect Pearson Bellamy (1821 - 1901) designed town houses, town halls, chapels, churches, cemeteries, schools, shops and institutes in elegant brick and tile Italianate style. The museum will display some of Bellamy’s distinctive portfolio seen in Louth’s handsome terraces and dwellings, civic and commercial buildings.

Lincolnshire Heritage Weekend at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway – Celebrate 200 years of rail travel with behind-the-scenes access to the engine sheds and opportunities to learn about local railway history on Saturday, September 13.

Dogdyke Pumping Station near Tattershall Bridge will be open Saturday September 20 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm when you will be able to see the Bradley and Craven 1856 steam engine, oil engines, classic cars, tractors, working models and agricultural bygones, as well as stalls and refreshments.

Boston’s town centre will be transformed on Saturday September 13 from 10am to 3pm. The heritage event will take place across the Market Place, outside The Stump, and Boston Guildhall Museum, offering a dynamic mix of street theatre, exhibitions, creative workshops, and immersive experiences for all ages. Visitors can enjoy walkabout street theatre acts. Inside Boston Guildhall Museum, photographer Sam Atkins will present Through the Lens of Herbert Ingram, a live portrait experience using traditional heritage cameras. There will be instant photography, vintage equipment and live film development. This also forms part of the Illustrating Boston News project, which captures and reflects the stories of the local community. Visitors will also experience virtual reality headsets to explore Boston’s past and present. The Market Place will be full of stalls, creative and historical experiences. Visitors can take part in self-led trails that explore etched plaques, blue plaques and historic buildings or join an architecture scavenger hunt and a hands-on “design your own building” workshop. Guided tours will also be running throughout the day, led by Jane Keighly from Heritage Lincolnshire alongside Cultural Quarter partners, providing deeper insight into Boston’s heritage and architectural landscape.

Visit The Wong Day Service, 11 The Wong, Horncastle on Wednesday September 17, 10.30am - 2.30pm and explore what Horncastle has to offer from beautiful architecture to historic sites including a Roman Wall, Hangman's cottage, and St Mary's church which is dominated by three architectural styles.

Horncastle's Horrible History at the Joseph Banks Centre, 7-13 Bridge Street, Horncastle at 10am on September 13 – Join local historian Nick Fox as he takes you on a tour of some of the town's rich architecture. Hear about some of Horncastle's most notorious people and what made them so infamous, and see some of the best buildings this market town offers!

Wragby Pop Up Museum Market Place, Wragby – Pre-booking required. A temporary museum of Wragby History, open 10am to 4pm, Thursday to Sunday until September 21.

For the most up-to-date information, it is recommended to check the official Heritage Open Days website https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/whats-on/search-2025-events.html or the websites of the participating venues.