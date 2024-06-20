100 years of Horncastle's War Memorial Hospital

Sister Lovely opens Horncastle War Memorial Hospital's 100th anniversary event with chairman of Horncastle History and Heritage Society Dr Ian Marshman and WMC chairman Julian Millington. Photo: John Aron Photography

A hundred years on since it was first established, a special event was held to commemorate Horncastle's War Memorial Hospital.

​​To celebrate the Sir Joseph Banks Centre’s new exhibition on the hospital to mark 100 years since it was opened, a special event was held at the Centre on Saturday (June 15).

The main display had been transferred from Sir Joseph Banks Museum, and included some of the old photographs and documents from the hospital, a model hospital ward, and a selection of surgical and nursing instruments and uniforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors were able to walk through the building and see how it is set up now. At the end of the tour there were refreshments available in the main waiting room.

Chairman of the War Memorial Hospital, Julian Millington, said that the event was a “great success” and that the Horncastle War Memorial Trustees and the Horncastle History and Heritage Society, who produced the exhibition, were delighted with the support of the local residents.

"Thanks must also go to the volunteers from the Horncastle History and Heritage Society, who were available in the Jubilee Room throughout the day and to the ladies who manned the refreshment stand.”

The War Memorial Hospital and dispensary, one of the first in Lincolnshire, was opened in 1924 and the exhibition at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre charts the changes and challenges of health care in Horncastle, from the establishment and creation of the War Memorial Hospital to the battle to save it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the wards were closed in 1998, thanks to the tenacity of the people in Horncastle, the hospital was re-badged as the War Memorial Centre and continues to provide health care.