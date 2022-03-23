A money trap to catch a thief

The obvious suspects were a couple who had lodged with the Reynolds for nearly two years, Risley and Rebecca Shelton (or Shilton) – presumably Risley, who was also a pipe maker, was employed by John

Reynolds. It seems that Reynolds had told others of his suspicions and asked them to be on the lookout as later that day he was called to the house of John Swinstead, a local baker and publican, where Swinstead’s wife Louisa showed him some coppers. These included two pennies and two halfpennies marked ‘G’ and another penny marked ‘W Webb’ in several places which had also been stolen from Reynolds’ till. Louisa Swinstead told Reynolds that she had received these earlier that morning from Rebecca Shelton who had visited her public house – probably the Royal Oak in Friday Street - for some ale and small beer, some flour and a quarter of rum, for which she had paid in coppers.

Rebecca Shelton was taken into custody by the local police constable, John Chapman. When she emptied her pockets they contained two shillings in silver and about six pence in coppers. These included six marked halfpennies, which both John and Lydia Reynolds identified as being some of the marked money from their till. Rebecca was charged with stealing two shillings, one sixpence, three pennies, nine halfpennies and one farthing from John Reynolds and sent to the Bedford Quarter Sessions for trial. She was found guilty of ‘larceny’ (the theft of personal property) and sentenced to six months’ imprisonment in Bedford Gaol.