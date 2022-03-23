A money trap to catch a thief

In December 1843 John Reynolds, a pipe maker and grocer with a shop in Leighton Buzzard decided money had gone missing from his till once too often and that it was time to catch the culprit. He arranged for a local carpenter, George Pepper, to mark some coins with his initial and a stamp and placed these easily identifiable coins in the till. On the night of December 1 st his wife Lydia counted thecontents, which amounted to five shillings of unmarked silver, a marked shilling and a marked sixpence, together with three shillings and eight pence of unmarked coppers and seven pence and a halfpenny marked. The next morning Lydia got up, checked the till and found some money missing. She and herhusband counted the cash and found that two shillings and sixpence in silver and two shillings and a farthing in copper had been taken, including the marked sixpence and seven pence in marked coppers.

By John Mason
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 12:38 pm
The obvious suspects were a couple who had lodged with the Reynolds for nearly two years, Risley and Rebecca Shelton (or Shilton) – presumably Risley, who was also a pipe maker, was employed by John

Reynolds. It seems that Reynolds had told others of his suspicions and asked them to be on the lookout as later that day he was called to the house of John Swinstead, a local baker and publican, where Swinstead’s wife Louisa showed him some coppers. These included two pennies and two halfpennies marked ‘G’ and another penny marked ‘W Webb’ in several places which had also been stolen from Reynolds’ till. Louisa Swinstead told Reynolds that she had received these earlier that morning from Rebecca Shelton who had visited her public house – probably the Royal Oak in Friday Street - for some ale and small beer, some flour and a quarter of rum, for which she had paid in coppers.

Rebecca Shelton was taken into custody by the local police constable, John Chapman. When she emptied her pockets they contained two shillings in silver and about six pence in coppers. These included six marked halfpennies, which both John and Lydia Reynolds identified as being some of the marked money from their till. Rebecca was charged with stealing two shillings, one sixpence, three pennies, nine halfpennies and one farthing from John Reynolds and sent to the Bedford Quarter Sessions for trial. She was found guilty of ‘larceny’ (the theft of personal property) and sentenced to six months’ imprisonment in Bedford Gaol.

The Gaol register describes Rebecca ‘Shilton’ as aged 33, five feet three and a half inches tall, with dark brown hair, grey eyes and a sallow complexion; she was slender, with a large mole on her right arm. Although she was living in Leighton Buzzard at the time she committed her crime, she had been born in Norwich; while in gaol she was set to work mending prison linen. Her release on July 1, 1844 was not a joyful one. Soon after Rebecca’s conviction her husband Risley had died, so she found herself alone. The couple’s time in Leighton Buzzard had been quite short and in the circumstance she could hardly expect much of a welcome there.

