'Absolutely thrilled' - Medieval celebration in Boston declared a hit (PICTURES AND VIDEO)

By David Seymour
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 11:49 BST
An annual celebration of Boston’s medieval heritage returned to the town centre in vibrant fashion on Saturday (May 31).

A flag procession, live music, and medieval entertainment all formed part of the event, held to mark International Hanseatic Day.

The Hanseatic League was an alliance of traders and merchants from Northern Germany, the Baltic states and Lowland Europe, which brought great prosperity to Boston in the 12th and 13th centuries.

Saturday’s event was organised by the Boston Hanse Group, a voluntary organisation set up in tribute to this heritage, in collaboration with Transported, the South Lincolnshire arts programme.

Other parts of the day included: dance performances, a medieval village with crafts such as mosaics, bow-making, woodcarving, spinning, and a forge, and medieval food and drink.

This was the first time Transported had been involved in the celebration. A spokesman said: “Transported are absolutely thrilled with how this year’s International Hanseatic Day event went – it truly met and exceeded our expectations.”

“It was an honour to be invited by the Boston Hanse Group to take part in this year’s event and help bring more colour and spectacle to highlight such an important chapter of the town’s story,” they continued. “We’re also incredibly grateful for the positive feedback we’ve received in person and online, and the clear appetite for more in Boston.”

“This was our first time delivering something on this scale for Hanse Day – with a fairly short lead-in – so the enthusiasm we’ve seen is hugely encouraging, and we are so proud of the artists and community members involved. It fuels our ambition for the future, and we look forward to building on this momentum with a longer preparation time and even more buzz in the lead-up.”

Among those who taook part in 2025 International Hanseatic Day in Boston.

1. International Hanseatic Day, Boston, 2025

Among those who taook part in 2025 International Hanseatic Day in Boston. Photo: Andy Hubbert

The procession in Strait Bargate.

2. International Hanseatic Day, Boston, 2025

The procession in Strait Bargate. Photo: Andy Hubbert

The Derwent Valley Drummers providing live drumming. The folkloric headdresses were created in the run-up to the event in workshops led by artist Ruth Pigott.

3. International Hanseatic Day, Boston, 2025

The Derwent Valley Drummers providing live drumming. The folkloric headdresses were created in the run-up to the event in workshops led by artist Ruth Pigott. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Heritage-inspired flags were also created in the run-up to the event in workshops led by artist Donna Fox.

4. International Hanseatic Day, Boston, 2025

Heritage-inspired flags were also created in the run-up to the event in workshops led by artist Donna Fox. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice