'Absolutely thrilled' - Medieval celebration in Boston declared a hit (PICTURES AND VIDEO)

A flag procession, live music, and medieval entertainment all formed part of the event, held to mark International Hanseatic Day.

The Hanseatic League was an alliance of traders and merchants from Northern Germany, the Baltic states and Lowland Europe, which brought great prosperity to Boston in the 12th and 13th centuries.

Saturday’s event was organised by the Boston Hanse Group, a voluntary organisation set up in tribute to this heritage, in collaboration with Transported, the South Lincolnshire arts programme.

Other parts of the day included: dance performances, a medieval village with crafts such as mosaics, bow-making, woodcarving, spinning, and a forge, and medieval food and drink.

This was the first time Transported had been involved in the celebration. A spokesman said: “Transported are absolutely thrilled with how this year’s International Hanseatic Day event went – it truly met and exceeded our expectations.”

“It was an honour to be invited by the Boston Hanse Group to take part in this year’s event and help bring more colour and spectacle to highlight such an important chapter of the town’s story,” they continued. “We’re also incredibly grateful for the positive feedback we’ve received in person and online, and the clear appetite for more in Boston.”

“This was our first time delivering something on this scale for Hanse Day – with a fairly short lead-in – so the enthusiasm we’ve seen is hugely encouraging, and we are so proud of the artists and community members involved. It fuels our ambition for the future, and we look forward to building on this momentum with a longer preparation time and even more buzz in the lead-up.”

1 . International Hanseatic Day, Boston, 2025 Among those who taook part in 2025 International Hanseatic Day in Boston. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . International Hanseatic Day, Boston, 2025 The procession in Strait Bargate. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . International Hanseatic Day, Boston, 2025 The Derwent Valley Drummers providing live drumming. The folkloric headdresses were created in the run-up to the event in workshops led by artist Ruth Pigott. Photo: Andy Hubbert