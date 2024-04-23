Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join the excitement from May 4 to 6 for an electrifying weekend of discovery.

With the help of intrepid time traveller, Demetrious, and his trusty assistant, you will roam the centuries with ease, encountering fascinating characters and uncovering the secrets of Lincoln's past.

Explore the Roman outpost on the main lawn, where mighty warriors prepare for battle, marvel at the Medieval encampment, and be entertained by jesters straight out of the history books.

Then step inside the prison walls and come face to face with Victorian and Georgian prisoners – dare to imagine what life was like in their shoes. Be sure to keep a lookout for the imposing Viking longboat that looms just outside the prison building.

In the centre of it all, the main ring will be alive with displays and activities from each period throughout the day.

Stephanie Beecher, events officer at Lincoln Castle, said: “The Lincoln Festival of History will be a feast for the senses as we celebrate the rich story of Lincoln and discover how it became the city it is today.

“At Lincoln Castle we’ll be taking visitors on a trip right through time, with characters from across the ages here to bring our history to life. Our Time Traveller and his assistant will help make sure visitors make it back safely to the present day!

“Throughout the bank holiday weekend there’s even more to discover at the nearby Museum of Lincolnshire Life and Lincoln Museum, and each visitor will receive a time travel passport to help them on their journey onwards beyond the castle walls.”

Entry to Lincoln Castle for the Festival of History weekend is with a castle day ticket – available now through the Lincoln Castle website at www.lincolncastle.com – and includes entry to the Victorian Prison, Medieval Wall Walk and Magna Carta.

For those with an appetite for even more historical immersion: annual pass holders enjoy free entry to this event, plus many more throughout the year, and can come back and enjoy all that Lincoln Castle has to offer, time and time again.

Pick up a time travel passport and be sure to visit the Victorian Zone at the Museum of Lincolnshire Life where a Victorian adventure awaits you. And travel to Museum Zone to meet the Mighty Romans and discover real artefacts from the city’s past at Lincoln Museum.