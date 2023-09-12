Airfield museum marks milestone
Volunteers manning the Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre have hailed their special anniversary event a great success.
The double celebration marked the 80th anniversary of the airfield being brought into service during the Second World War, as well as marking 30 years since volunteers banded together and opened the museum in some of the disused communal buildings on the wartime RAF station.
Among the special moments was the official opening of the new hangar for the restored Dakota aircraft on site by group captain Lewis Cunningham commanding officer of RAF Coningsby.
There was also entertainment by vintage vocalists Beau Norton and Miss Lily Lovejoy.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, re-enactors and military vehicles added to the atmosphere.