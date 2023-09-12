Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Airfield museum marks milestone

Volunteers manning the Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre have hailed their special anniversary event a great success.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST
Group Captain Lewis Cunningham, officer commanding RAF Coningsby, opening the Dakota hangar. Photo: Holly ParkinsonGroup Captain Lewis Cunningham, officer commanding RAF Coningsby, opening the Dakota hangar. Photo: Holly Parkinson
Group Captain Lewis Cunningham, officer commanding RAF Coningsby, opening the Dakota hangar. Photo: Holly Parkinson

The double celebration marked the 80th anniversary of the airfield being brought into service during the Second World War, as well as marking 30 years since volunteers banded together and opened the museum in some of the disused communal buildings on the wartime RAF station.

Among the special moments was the official opening of the new hangar for the restored Dakota aircraft on site by group captain Lewis Cunningham commanding officer of RAF Coningsby.

There was also entertainment by vintage vocalists Beau Norton and Miss Lily Lovejoy.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, re-enactors and military vehicles added to the atmosphere.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Related topics:RAF