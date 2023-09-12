Register
Apple Day activities at Mrs Smith’s Cottage

A village heritage attraction will be holding a special activity afternoon to coincide with the Heritage Open Days weekend.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:49 BST
Mrs Smith's Cottage will celebrate Apple Day.

On Saturday, September 16, Mrs Smith’s Cottage museum will be celebrating Apple Day with family activities from 1-3pm.

You can visit to take part in apple themed crafts, have a go at pressing your own apples, and take home Mrs Smith’s apple chutney recipe.

If you wish to press your own apples, please bring your own containers to take your produce home in too.

The regular NavenBEEs Toddler Club, linked to the museum will be celebrating Apple Day too on Friday (September 15) from 11am-12noon.

Can you see all the apples on Mrs Smith’s tree? What would it be like to be an apple?

Bring your little bees along for hands-on learning about our natural world. With rhymes, crafts, and have-a-go gardening for ages two to five. Admission is £2 per child, adults free.

Want to know more? Join the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1208789059566216

This unique toddler group meet monthly between 11am-12noon on the second Friday of the month. Visit www.mrssmithscottage.com/events to see what they are up to.

The Museum of Memory exhibition is still running at the cottage too

Step back in time through reminisces of Lincolnshire and beyond. Listen to tall tales of poachers and teachers, explore Mrs Smith’s diary entries, and add memories of your own to the social history maps. Who knows what you might discover?

The exhibition is open during cottage opening hours right through until late May 2024.

