Register
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Archaeology found on solar park site

The developers behind plans for a new solar farm at Heckington Fen are inviting locals to learn more about the archaeological remains discovered on site.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
Roman pottery found during archaeological surveys at the site of the proposed Heckington Fen solar park.Roman pottery found during archaeological surveys at the site of the proposed Heckington Fen solar park.
Roman pottery found during archaeological surveys at the site of the proposed Heckington Fen solar park.

The Ecotricity project proposes to power 100,000 homes. There will be a presentation at Heckington Village Hall at 7pm on Wednesday September 13 on Roman pottery, salt working and animal bones found during survey and news on the next steps of the plan, including the amendments made after public consultation, such as an extended permissive path around the site and a community orchard.

The planning inspectorate will be hearing from interested parties at Boston United Conference centre on September 19 and 20 before deciding on whether to give the go ahead for the scheme.

Those wishing to speak at the hearings must apply by September 5 to: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/east-midlands/heckington-fen-solar-park/?ipcsection=overview

The hearings will also be held as blended events, and it will be possible to join them via any standard internet browser via Microsoft Teams or alternatively by telephone dial-in. Full instructions on how to join online or by telephone will be provided in advance to those who have preregistered.

Related topics:Microsoft