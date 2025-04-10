Aspects of Louth’s history to be studied in day-long conference

Westgate in Louth. Photo: Google Streetview

A study of poet Alfred Lord Tennyson’s connections to Louth will be final talk at a conference on historical aspects of Louth and its surrounding area this weekend.

'Aspects of Louth and Locality' is a full day event organized by the Society for Lincolnshire History & Archaeology, to be held at Louth Methodist Church on Saturday April 12.

A must-visit for those interested in the history and heritage of Louth, this event includes a variety of presentations in addition to a guided visit around St James's Church.

Louth Navigation is the subject of the first talk, which will explore the history and development of the navigable waterway in the eighteenth century. In addition, the speaker, Stephen Betteridge, will outline the future developments the Louth Navigation Trust has in hand for the future.

Brown's Panorama is a bird's eye view of Louth and the surrounding area. Credit: SLHA

The second presentation will be on the Brown's Panorama painting. Brown's Panorama is a bird's eye view of Louth and the surrounding area, framed in the time warp of a busy sunny day. Painted in 1844 from the top of St James' Church Spire, this contemporary nationally important town panorama is on display in the Louth Town Council Old Courtroom. Richard Keeble from Louth Museum will give a presentation on this fascinating subject.

Members of the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, Glyn Arnold and David Gilmour, will give an illustrated presentation on the history and development of the railways in Louth in addition to describing the exciting new developments currently taking place and those planned for the future.

Dr Richard Gurnham of Louth Civic Trust will give a presentation on the intriguing subject 'The Streets of Louth', an exploration of the origins of Louth and how its medieval street pattern came into existence.

Tennyson's connections to Louth and the surrounding locality of the Lincolnshire Wolds, is the subject of the final talk by Kate Witney. Kate, a well-known folk and classical music performer and teacher, will include songs in her presentation.

The day will include a guided visit to St James's Church which is a short walk from Louth Methodist Church. St James' Church is notable for having one of the tallest spires in the whole of the United Kingdom. The church was the site of the Lincolnshire Rising, starting in October 1536 and led by the vicar, who was hanged, drawn and quartered for his actions.

There will be displays and books for sale to browse in the breaks and at lunchtime.

The event starts at 9.45am and goes on until 4.30pm at Louth Methodist Church, 12 Nichol Hill, Louth, LN119NQ

Admission is £32 including lunch or £25 for SLHA members. Visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/aspects-of-louth-and-locality-organised-by-the-slha-tickets-1128160030019