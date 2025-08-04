Battle Of Britain centre at Coningsby flies high with joy after landing top award

One of the most popular visitor attractions in the Horncastle area is flying high with joy after receiving a prestigious award.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of three attractions in Lincolnshire to gain the accolade – the others being Lincoln Castle and the Museum Of Lincolnshire Life in Lincoln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the awards mean that all three are now ranked in the top ten per cent of visitor destinations in the entire world after consistently receiving terrific reviews during the past 12 months.

The Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight Visitor Centre, based at RAF Coningsby, has landed a prestigious award.

One five-star review lavished on the BBMF centre in June read: “Excellent hangar tour. Loads of information and history from the great guides. Beautiful aircraft with great access for photos.”

The Dogdyke Road centre is a delight for aircraft enthusiasts and history buffs alike. They can celebrate Lincolnshire’s impressive aviation heritage with a guided tour or engaging exhibitions, see historic, iconic planes, such as Lancasters, Spitfires and Hurricanes, close up and hear inspirational stories of the men and women who operated them during World War Two.

Its honour, and those for the other Lincolnshire sites, thrilled the county council, whose executive member for culture, Coun Natalie Oliver. said: “These awards are a real tribute to the dedicated teams and volunteers who deliver amazing family days out that bring Lincolnshire’s proud heritage to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No visit to our incredible county is complete without taking in our cultural attractions. For them to be officially ranked in the top ten per cent of all listings on Tripadvisor is a phenomenal achievement.

Iconic aircraft can be viewed by visitors to the popular centre.

"If you’ve enjoyed your visit to these attractions, please take a few moments to leave a review.

"As well as giving our wonderful staff a boost, they also help to help even more people discover the brilliant experiences on offer.”

The BBMF centre, which is fully accessible, is provided by the county council in association with the Royal Air Force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is typically open from 10 am to 5 pm on Mondays to Fridays, excluding Bank Holidays. It is advisable to book a tour in advance because spaces are limited.

As well as the aircraft hangars and exhibition area, there is a cafe and a gift shop.