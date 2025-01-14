Blue plaque marks home of Sharpe’s

Former Sharpe's seeds staff attend the unveiling of the blue plaque at The Pines.

The latest in a series of blue plaques has been unveiled by Sleaford and District Civic Trust revealing one of the town’s buildings of historic interest.

Despite bad weather, the plaque was unveiled on the gatepost by trust chairman, David Marriage, at a ceremony at The Pines in Boston Road, former home of notable seed merchant John Sharpe.

Mr Marriage explained that in the early 1800s John Sharpe, who had worked as a youngster for botanist Joseph Banks, started an apprenticeship to a business in Sleaford which included seeds.

By 1826, he had done very well and set up his seed beds along Boston Road, where the recreation ground is now and he also opened a garden centre.

The new blue plaque unveiled.

He lived at The Pines and had 14 children. One of them, Charles, took over the business in 1854 and moved from selling plants to selling seeds.

The building was probably built by Charles Kirk of architects Kirk & Parry – a friend of John Sharpe – and later became offices.

The firm grew to become international with Sleaford as its headquarters, employing 400 people.

David said: “We believe it was here that the idea of selling seeds in packets was born. Sleaford Museum is lucky to have some of the original packets.”

Several Civic Trust committee members were joined by a group of former Sharpes Seeds employees who were invited along to celebrate the unveiling of the plaque.

David said: “It was a cold and wet morning but there was much warmth generated witnessing Sharpes’ employees, some of which had not seen each other for more than 30 years, enthusiastically meeting up and reminiscing about their time working together.”

The civic trust has now installed the first three plaques in the project and will continue to place further plaques in town to commemorate notable sites and also people who have been part of our history.

The next Blue Plaque will be placed on the Slea Bridge in Southgate, on the wall of the Mark Jarvis betting office.

David said the company currently renovating the building helped by a heritage grant scheme run by North Kesteven District Council to restore and enhance old shop fronts in the town, has indicated they will be finished by late January.