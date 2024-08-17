Blue plaques unveiled in Sleaford by Civic Trust
Throughout the UK many towns display blue plaques to show the history and significance of older buildings.
Building on an earlier wish to put historical information on the town’s main river bridges, the project has developed to include plaques for notable local buildings and those that lived in them.
The first blue plaque unveiled on Wednesday commemorates Ward and Dale, the largest steam-powered agricultural contractors in the world, which ceased trading in 1939. Their yard was where the new Life Church is now situated on Mareham Lane and the plaque is fitted to the entrance gatepost.
Civic Trust members were joined by descendants of the Ward and Dale families, including John Dale, a Trust committee member, who has researched the history of the company.
Mr Dale said it was a proud day: “You still get local people who have never heard of the firm which employed up to 150 in the ploughing season”
The second was unveiled by local historian Simon Pawley on the Nine Foot River bridge on Southgate, next to the Riverside Church.
Trust chairman David Marriage envisages there could be more than 10 blue plaques along with five bridge plaques eventually, raising awareness among residents and visitors.