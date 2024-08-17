Blue plaques unveiled in Sleaford by Civic Trust

L-R Richard Ward and John Dale unveil the plaque on Mareham Lane.

The town’s first two blue plaques have been unveiled in the town by Sleaford Civic Trust.

Throughout the UK many towns display blue plaques to show the history and significance of older buildings.

Building on an earlier wish to put historical information on the town’s main river bridges, the project has developed to include plaques for notable local buildings and those that lived in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first blue plaque unveiled on Wednesday commemorates Ward and Dale, the largest steam-powered agricultural contractors in the world, which ceased trading in 1939. Their yard was where the new Life Church is now situated on Mareham Lane and the plaque is fitted to the entrance gatepost.

L-R Susan Ward and Arabella Ward (19 months), Richard Ward, Edward Ward, John Dale, Alice and Sylvia Dale.

Civic Trust members were joined by descendants of the Ward and Dale families, including John Dale, a Trust committee member, who has researched the history of the company.

Mr Dale said it was a proud day: “You still get local people who have never heard of the firm which employed up to 150 in the ploughing season”

The second was unveiled by local historian Simon Pawley on the Nine Foot River bridge on Southgate, next to the Riverside Church.

Trust chairman David Marriage envisages there could be more than 10 blue plaques along with five bridge plaques eventually, raising awareness among residents and visitors.