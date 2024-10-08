Bomb alert stood down at Metheringham airfield visitor centre

The RAF Metheringham Memorial. The old airfield museum was cordoned off by the bomb disposal team and police.

A bomb disposal team was called to Metheringham Airfield Visitors Centre on Friday afternoon after Lincolnshire Police reported that an “unexploded device” had been found on site.

A police spokesperson said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team headed to the volunteer-run wartime airfield museum at Martin Moor and a 100-metre cordon was put in place with people asked to avoid the area.

The following morning the force stated: “The EOD confirmed that the device was not explosive, and our involvement in the incident was withdrawn.”

The museum commemorates the history of the 106 Squadron of RAF Bomber Command, ​which flew from the former airfield during the Second World War.

It has a collection of displays and artifacts as well as Dakota and Jet Provost aircraft.