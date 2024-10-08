Bomb alert stood down at Metheringham airfield visitor centre
A bomb disposal team was called to Metheringham Airfield Visitors Centre on Friday afternoon after Lincolnshire Police reported that an “unexploded device” had been found on site.
A police spokesperson said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team headed to the volunteer-run wartime airfield museum at Martin Moor and a 100-metre cordon was put in place with people asked to avoid the area.
The following morning the force stated: “The EOD confirmed that the device was not explosive, and our involvement in the incident was withdrawn.”
The museum commemorates the history of the 106 Squadron of RAF Bomber Command, which flew from the former airfield during the Second World War.
It has a collection of displays and artifacts as well as Dakota and Jet Provost aircraft.