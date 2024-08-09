Boston Classic Car Club to hold annual show on Sunday
The show will be held on Orchard Park Field, Frampton Lane, Hubbert’s Bridge.
Exhibitor pre-bookings are on target to be higher than last year with over 500 exhibitors showing their vehicles. Classic car owners will not be charged to show their vehicles especially as a significant percentage will have spent
many pounds and many hours restoring, repairing, improving and polishing their pride and joy. The show therefore offers free entry to classic car exhibitors who booked before the end of July 2024.
Many prizes are up for grabs and after judging, prize winners will have a rosette placed on their vehicle so visitors will be able to appreciate it more fully for themselves with prizes being awarded later in the event.
Live music will be provided by popular singing duo, the Dream Belles, who were well appreciated last year and it is also hoped that the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will carry out a fly past later in the event (although this is entirely weather dependent). Many traders are already booked and there will also be food stands together with a licensed bar.
This year they have two special guests – the ever popular Sarah Crabtree of Evoke Classics (who are also main sponsors of this year’s show), and TV personality ‘Fuzz’ Townshend who is currently featuring on ‘Shed and Buried’.
Admission for visitors is £7.50 for adults with accompanied children (under 14) free.
Opening times for visitors are 10am until 4pm.
