Boston Classic car Club Show is sure to be popular this Sunday. Photo supplied

The 32nd annual Boston Classic Car Club Show is all set to take place this Sunday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show will be held on Orchard Park Field, Frampton Lane, Hubbert’s Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exhibitor pre-bookings are on target to be higher than last year with over 500 exhibitors showing their vehicles. Classic car owners will not be charged to show their vehicles especially as a significant percentage will have spent

many pounds and many hours restoring, repairing, improving and polishing their pride and joy. The show therefore offers free entry to classic car exhibitors who booked before the end of July 2024.

Many prizes are up for grabs and after judging, prize winners will have a rosette placed on their vehicle so visitors will be able to appreciate it more fully for themselves with prizes being awarded later in the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music will be provided by popular singing duo, the Dream Belles, who were well appreciated last year and it is also hoped that the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will carry out a fly past later in the event (although this is entirely weather dependent). Many traders are already booked and there will also be food stands together with a licensed bar.

This year they have two special guests – the ever popular Sarah Crabtree of Evoke Classics (who are also main sponsors of this year’s show), and TV personality ‘Fuzz’ Townshend who is currently featuring on ‘Shed and Buried’.

Admission for visitors is £7.50 for adults with accompanied children (under 14) free.

Opening times for visitors are 10am until 4pm.