Boston Library celebrates 120 years of serving the public (IN PICTURES)

3 . Boston Library turns 120

In the 1930s, the library began to outgrow the Municipal Buildings and the council started searching for a new home for the service. It considered several sites - including Shodfriars Hall - but the outbreak of the Second World War put a stop to its plans. This is how the library appeared in 1964. Around this time, Government policy on libraries changed, meaning local authorities had to invest more into the service. The library would go on to be busier than ever, bringing about increased pressure for a new base of operations. Photo: Contributor