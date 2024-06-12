Photographs from across the years to mark 120 years of Boston Library.Photographs from across the years to mark 120 years of Boston Library.
Boston Library celebrates 120 years of serving the public (IN PICTURES)

By David Seymour
Published 12th Jun 2024, 16:46 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2024, 17:13 BST
A celebration 120 years in the making is taking place in Boston this week – but given its location, it may need to be a relatively quiet one ...

Boston Library opened on June 16, 1904, making Sunday its 120th anniversary.

The public resource launched at the same time as the Municipal Buildings, in West Street, where it was originally based. It moved to its current home in County Hall 50 years ago next January.

Staff at the library only became aware of this year’s 120th anniversary a couple of months ago.

Senior library assistant Ed Robinson discovered the milestone while preparing a display for May’s Local and Community History Month.

Ed then trawled through local newspaper archives to learn more about the history of the library to mark the occasion. He did this online through the British Newspaper Archive, but also through the physical copies of old newspapers – including the Standard – kept at County Hall.

The finished display contains a wealth of historical finds, including:

  • When Boston Library opened, it had a collection of about 4,000 books (some still remain), and within six months or so it had almost 1,000 members.
  • The library was originally managed by a woman called Florence Pooles (1870-1947). Her recruitment, ahead of several men, was reported nationally – with one women’s magazine calling it a ‘step in the right direction’.
  • The original library had three sections – the ‘lending library’, the ‘reference library, and the ‘reading room’. A children’s section was not introduced until 1939.
  • The last customers to be served at the old library were the same as the first customers to be served at the new library – Mr and Mrs George Watts.

Alison Wade, library manager, said the project has highlighted to her how much the role of libraries has broadened over the years to include far more than just reading.

“We are definitely about books-and-more nowadays,” she said.

Crowds gathered in West Street, Boston, on June 16, 1904, for the official opening of the town's new Municipal Buildings. As well as new offices for the council, the building would house new police and fire stations, a police court, an art school and Boston's first-ever public library.

Crowds gathered in West Street, Boston, on June 16, 1904, for the official opening of the town's new Municipal Buildings. As well as new offices for the council, the building would house new police and fire stations, a police court, an art school and Boston's first-ever public library. Photo: Contributor

Newspapers and magazines were kept in the Reading Room (pictured). This was open from 9am to 9.30pm, six days a week. The rest of the library was only open for about six hours a day due to a shortage of staff. This did not change until the late 1940s, Ed's research showed.

Newspapers and magazines were kept in the Reading Room (pictured). This was open from 9am to 9.30pm, six days a week. The rest of the library was only open for about six hours a day due to a shortage of staff. This did not change until the late 1940s, Ed's research showed. Photo: Contributor

In the 1930s, the library began to outgrow the Municipal Buildings and the council started searching for a new home for the service. It considered several sites - including Shodfriars Hall - but the outbreak of the Second World War put a stop to its plans. This is how the library appeared in 1964. Around this time, Government policy on libraries changed, meaning local authorities had to invest more into the service. The library would go on to be busier than ever, bringing about increased pressure for a new base of operations.

In the 1930s, the library began to outgrow the Municipal Buildings and the council started searching for a new home for the service. It considered several sites - including Shodfriars Hall - but the outbreak of the Second World War put a stop to its plans. This is how the library appeared in 1964. Around this time, Government policy on libraries changed, meaning local authorities had to invest more into the service. The library would go on to be busier than ever, bringing about increased pressure for a new base of operations. Photo: Contributor

Boston Library moved into County Hall, off Market Place, on January 15, 1975. This picture was taken on the opening day.

Boston Library moved into County Hall, off Market Place, on January 15, 1975. This picture was taken on the opening day. Photo: Contributor

