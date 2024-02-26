Building restored to former glory

The newly-restored former bank building in Market Rasen Market Place. Image: WLDC

Formerly used by HSBC, the building has been empty since the bank closed in December 2015, with its deteriorating condition causing concern to many.

Now, thanks to an innovative project to preserve the building’s historic character, it can be once again a building to be proud of.

West Lindsey District Council is working in partnership with a local steering group, made up of local businesses, councils and conservationists, to unlock the potential of the town’s heritage assets.

The steering group working hard to bring Market Rasen's heritage building back to life. Image: WLDC

Specialist contractors have carried out repairs to the exterior of the former bank at 9-10 Market Place, including repairing and decoration to the windows, installation of new doors and fan lights, and repairs and redecoration of the render.

It is the second major building to benefit from funding from the Market Rasen Historic Building Grant Scheme. The building at 24 Market Place was the first project, which was complete in autumn 2023.

The grant scheme, funded by West Lindsey District Council, is supporting the regeneration of significant buildings in the centre of Market Rasen.

Coun Stephen Bunney, ward member for Market Rasen, has welcomed the completion of the work. He said: “We have been eagerly watching the work take place on the building and I am delighted to see the scaffolding has now been removed to highlight this historic building, refurbished and back to its former glory. “These works not only give a visual boost to the area in terms of visual appeal, they also help conserve part of the town’s rich heritage and ensure they are an attractive proposition to be used in our wonderful town centre.”

The building before the work. Image: WLDC

The grant helps to fund work to improve and conserve historic buildings, using traditional materials and techniques in keeping with the heritage of the area. This includes work such as the repairing timber windows and shopfronts, removing unsightly paintwork, or repairing or renewing damaged render. It also can include new, traditional hand painted signage, which is more in-keeping with the properties.

Owners of the building, 8888 Capital Group Ltd, are proud to be part of this innovative scheme. A spokesman said: “We are delighted to be able to deliver this beautiful project, with significant support from both West Lindsey District Council, and Market Rasen Town Council. We would like to give a special mention to Coun Stephen Bunney who has been tireless with his support, introductions, and words of wisdom. We could not be happier – breathing life right back into the heart of Market Rasen Town Centre with nine fabulous new high-spec apartments and a really promising, community-serving, long-term tenant on the ground floor to boot.”

Local heritage representative Neil Taylor said it was great to see the completion of the second building being developed as part of this scheme. He said: “Local people will be happy to see this, and other buildings being transformed, vastly improving the visual appearance and improving the heritage of our much-loved town.”