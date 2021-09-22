Campaign aims to tackle ‘significant negativity’ about Boston

#BeBoston campaign launched by Boston Borough Council. Pictured, from left, Fran Harrod, (Boston Neighbourhood Policing Inspector) Ben Gardner (influencer), Coun Paul Skinner, Coun Judith Skinner, Coun Yvonne Stevens, PC Will Robson. Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography.

The #BeBoston initiative looks to encourage people living, working and visiting the town to celebrate it’s multicultural community.

Boston Borough Council is behind the campaign which is inviting Bostonians from all backgrounds to pledge support to #BeBoston by sharing positive experiences, stories and photos.

Lydia Rusling, assistant director for economic growth at the council, said: “There’s no denying that for some time here in Boston, there has been significant negativity between our residents - and we believe it’s time to change that.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of community.”

“We believe this campaign will be the route towards change and a bright future for Boston.”

As part of its Pride of Place initiative, the campaign will seek to foster a sense of pride across Boston and its borough, as well as to ‘build stronger relationships between UK-born Bostonians and the borough’s diverse community of established citizens from predominantly Eastern European countries’.

The project will be underpinned by a social media campaign, in which Boston residents are invited to support the cause by adding a specially-designed #BeBoston cover image to their social media profiles - a banner which is hoped to ‘symbolise their collective pride in and vision for the future of Boston’.

Those who take part are also encouraged to document their own positive experiences of the town online, from showcasing their favourite haunts and calling attention to Boston’s unsung heroes, to sharing pictures of the town’s landmarks or much-loved shops.

“The aim of the #BeBoston campaign is to unify those community groups through their connection to Boston and its boroughs, Lydia added. “We want to empower residents from all backgrounds to make a commitment to their hometown and celebrate the best parts of all the cultures that make up such a fantastic place.

“It’s our hope that the cover image will be a beacon of positivity, in what has – and continues to be - a challenging time for all.”

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign’s launch, Coun Martin Griggs, commented: “Boston has a fantastic community, one which I am exceptionally proud to not only serve but to also be a part of.

“This campaign is a really wonderful way to celebrate all that makes Boston so great.

“From its diverse mix of residents who choose to call Boston home, to the brilliant variety of independent shops and restaurants that are the backbone of our high street, there is so much to celebrate about our great town.”

Concluding, he added: “The past year and a half has really shone a light on how important community and togetherness is, so it’s never been more important for the people of Boston to pledge their support, come together and join us in making Boston the very best it can be.”