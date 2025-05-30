Carrington enjoys a fantastic two-day steam and heritage show

After months of preparation, the rally organisers were absolutely delighted to welcome families and enthusiasts from across the country to their annual heritage celebration.

Originally starting in 1961, Carrington Rally is run completely by a team of volunteers who are dedicated to keeping the traditional heritage show magic running for new generations to experience.

The two-day event over the Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday saw main ring attraction the Knights of Albion jousting to wow the crowds, steam engines seen from a new viewing platform, drainage machinery demonstrations in the working field, Lauren Williams 'Firefly' aerial performances, a dog show, as well as live music and dancing all day.

There was Hobby Horse Racing for the kids

Visitors were able to wander around and admire magnificent steam engines, vintage tractors, fairground rides and craft stalls.

Sadly a planned Lancaster bomber flypast had to be suspended due to high winds and safety concerns.

A spokesperson for the event thanked everyone for making the rally such a special weekend. “We’ve had a fantastic two days celebrating our heritage together across generations. Special thanks to all our exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, and visitors from toddlers to grandparents.”

1 . Alan Rundle of New Bollingbroke with his 1909 Brown and May steam tractor Alan Rundle of New Bollingbroke with his 1909 Brown and May steam tractor Photo: David Dawson

2 . Graham Pearce of Cherry Willingham with his Foster Agricultural traction engine Graham Pearce of Cherry Willingham with his Foster Agricultural traction engine Photo: David Dawson

3 . Laura Crowder of Lincoln with a VFA Crawler, owned by Michael Bowens of Boston Laura Crowder of Lincoln with a VFA Crawler, owned by Michael Bowens of Boston Photo: David Dawson

4 . Meg Kelly and Tilly Kelly 5 of Carrington Meg Kelly and Tilly Kelly 5 of Carrington Photo: David Dawson