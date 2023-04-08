Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
27 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
41 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 hour ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

​Change of name for museum

​Ahead of the 20-year anniversary in 2025, Lincolnshire County Council is investing around £1m to update The Collection Museum in Lincoln over the next two years – starting with a straightforward renaming.

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 8th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
The Collection is now called Lincoln MuseumThe Collection is now called Lincoln Museum
The Collection is now called Lincoln Museum

The Collection Museum in Danes Terrace is now simply known as Lincoln Museum, to mark the start of a refresh of the popular venue.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “When we first started talking about refreshing the facilities and gallery spaces at the museum, the question of the name came up, and the suggestion was to just call it what it is, ‘Lincoln Museum’.

“Whilst The Collection Museum has become known amongst residents of the county, visitors may be left wondering what it is a collection of, and not understanding what we have to offer.

Most Popular

"With that in mind, it seemed like the common sense approach to call ourselves Lincoln Museum from 1 April. We’ll continue offering the exhibitions, activities and events that our visitors love – and hopefully welcome some new ones too.”

The refresh of the museum’s visitor facilities and gallery spaces will start later this year. All the work should be finished by 2025, when the museum will mark its twenty-year anniversary.

Coun Cawrey added: “These refurbishment works represent just shy of £1m being invested in our heritage offer over two years.

"Much of the museum hasn’t been updated properly since it opened in 2005, and simply needs modernising so we can continue to give visitors the warm welcome they expect.

“Refreshing Lincoln Museum will also have wider impacts on the visitor economy across the city and county, ensuring that we have the high quality attractions that keep visitors coming to Lincoln.”

Lincoln Museum will remain open to visitors throughout most of the refurbishment works, with some short-term closures of certain areas as necessary.

The museum and nearby Usher Gallery – both on Danes Terrace – are open from Thursday to Monday, 10am to 4pm. Admission is free.

Plan your visit now at www.thecollectionmuseum.com.

Lincolnshire County Council