Children go free at Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral has removed admission charges for children under 16 years old, while visitors who add Gift Aid to their admission can return to the Cathedral for free for 12 months.

Children visit for free at Lincoln Cathedral Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Lincoln Cathedral

​Samantha Mellows, Director of Visitor Experience and Enterprise at the Cathedral said, “We hope this move will encourage more families than ever to come and explore this world-renowned heritage site in the heart of historic Lincoln.

"There is so much to discover inside the Cathedral and in the visitor centre; with stories from almost a thousand years, everyone is sure to find something they love.

"Our guides bring this wonderful building to life and we hope that by offering even better value for money, more people will come and uncover their own favourite parts of Lincoln Cathedral.”

Discovery Centre at Lincoln Cathedral visitor centre Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography

​As well as exploring the main Cathedral building, visitors can discover centuries of history in the exhibition gallery – where the internationally important Romanesque Frieze takes pride of place.

In the Discovery Centre, all members of the family can get hands on with history as they explore the engaging, interactive exhibits,

The visitor centre is also home to Lincoln Cathedral Shop which is full of unique gifts, many from local suppliers, and the café which serves delicious meals, drinks and snacks.

​Samantha added: “Lincoln is the only Cathedral in England on the English Heritage At Risk register.

“It costs more than £1.6m per year to maintain this historic building, and the income generated by visitors helps to support that vital work and ensure that it can be enjoyed by future generations.”

As well as playing host to visitors from across the world, Lincoln Cathedral is an active place of worship. It is always free to attend any service or to visit the Cathedral for private prayer, reflection and to light candles.

​Visitors to the Cathedral can uncover a thousand years of history as they journey around the stunning building. A guided tour is included in the standard adult admission price, and anyone wanting to learn even more can choose from one of the additional specialist tours on offer including historic graffiti, stained glass or the outdoor tour which has now returned for the summer season.

​Younger children can pick up an explorer’s backpack from the welcome desk, and this Easter there are also crafts in the visitor centre and the Easter story trail.

​Lincoln Cathedral is also dog friendly throughout, so the whole family can enjoy a day out together.

For more information and to plan your visit, go to the Cathedral website – www.lincolncathedral.com