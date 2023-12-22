Scores of religious buildings in Lincolnshire are among those nationwide to have benefited from a multi-million pound Government scheme designed to support the conservation of listed places of worship.

Among those to benefit in 2023 ... pictured (from left) St Botolph's Church, Boston, St James' Church, Louth, and St Denys Church, Sleaford.

In total, 4,900 such buildings have been helped by the Listed Places of Worship scheme over the past year.

The scheme gives grants covering the VAT on repairs of more than £1,000 to listed buildings used as places of worship.

Arts and Heritage minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “As churches across the country fill up for Nativity plays and Christmas services, it’s a reminder of the huge role that they and other places of worship play in the lives of their community.

“The Listed Places of Worship Scheme supports these precious buildings, which are cherished by people of all faiths and none.

“With nearly 5,000 supported over the past year alone, I’m glad to see the difference it has made to visitors, worshippers, and the people who look after them for the benefit of future generations.”

In Lincolnshire, the following churches benefitted in 2023:

St James' Church, Rigsby, Alford - £72,590.62

Holy Trinity Church, Bilsby, Alford - £7,756.89

St Nicholas Church, Skirbeck, Boston - £490.00

St Botolph's Church, Boston - £27,091.49

St Peter's Church, New Bolingbroke, Boston - £895.79

St Helen's, Stickford, Boston - £4,090.51

St James Church, Freiston, Boston - £776.00

Saint Swithin's Church, Baumber, Horncastle - £12,839.97

St John the Baptist, High Toynton, Horncastle - £13,673.23

All Saints Church, Mareham on the Hill, Horncastle - £965.00

St John The Baptist Church, Yarburgh, Louth - £200.25

St Andrew's Church, Utterby, Louth - £237.30St Mary's Church, Fotherby, Louth - £843.88

St James' Church, Louth - £699.50

St Peter's Church, South Somercotes, Louth - £915.41

St Botolph's Church, Skidbrooke, Louth - £463.25

Church of St Peter, Saltfleetby, Louth - £417.00

All Saints' Church, Saltfleetby, Louth - £165.79

All Saints Church, Legbourne, Louth - £2,426.20All Saints Church, Haugham, Louth - £379.05

Louth Methodist Church - £708.74St Vedast, Tathwell, Louth - £2,620.74

All Saints Church, Theddlethorpe, Mablethorpe - £287.47

St John the Baptist, Nettleton, Market Rasen - £859.40Caistor Methodist Church, Caistor, Market Rasen - £2,570.59

St Peter's Church, Normanby by Spital, Market Rasen - £199.86

All Saints Church, Walesby, Market Rasen - £642.92

All Saints Church, Tealby, Market Rasen - £8,764.05

All Saints, Wold Newton, Market Rasen - £1,415.94

St Helen's Church, Burgh on Bain, Market Rasen - £8,131.13

St Mary's Church, Wainfleet St Mary, Skegness - £1,509.13

All Saints Church, Orby, Skegness - £259.82

St Mary's Church, Hogsthorpe, Skegness - £368.11

St. Andrews Church, Anderby, Skegness - £2,248.40

St Matthew Church, Skegness - £1,406.78

St James' Church, Aslackby, Sleaford - £45,677.65

St Andrew's Church, Billingborough, Sleaford - £4,333.44

St Andrew's Church, Helpringham, Sleaford - £3,837.91St Margaret's Church, Braceby, Sleaford - £137.28

St Andrews Church, Pickworth, Sleaford - £3,729.00

St Denis Church, Silk Willoughby, Sleaford - £17,997.17St John the Baptist Church, Great Hale & Little Hale, Sleaford - £231.00

Church of St Denys, Sleaford - £4,519.29

St Margaret's Church, Quadring, Spalding - £163.18

St Peter and St Paul's Church, Gosberton, Spalding - £3,033.50

Spilsby Methodist Church - £7,137.60

St Andrews Church, Halton Holegate, Spilsby - £17,000.97

St Michael's Church, Swaton - £1,404.40

All Saints Church, Wragby - £4,197.00