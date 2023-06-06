Register
Come and play at National Trust

​Get ready to ‘come and play’ with the National Trust in our area over the summer months.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST
​The National Trust’s Summer of Play. Photo: ©National Trust Images/Annapurna Mellor​The National Trust’s Summer of Play. Photo: ©National Trust Images/Annapurna Mellor
​The National Trust’s Summer of Play. Photo: ©National Trust Images/Annapurna Mellor

​The National Trust’s Summer of Play is offering a whole host of ways to play outdoors during the warmer months, with events, activities, games, and crafts on offer this summer at properties and gardens across the county – including Tattershall Castle and nearby Gunby Hall over near Spilsby.

Tattershall Castle will be running their Summer of Play events from July 22 to September 3, where guests can discover plenty of outdoor garden games to play on the inner and outer wards around the castle.

Visitors can pick up a children’s trail and explore all the nooks and crannies that the castle offers, and find medieval games dotted around all the way up to the battlements, as well as exploring the Great Tower to find a new graffiti exhibition that delves into ancient etchings.

Normal admission charges apply. Last admission one hour before closing.

Find out more and book tickets for Tattershall’s Summer events at the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tattershall-castle

Meanwhile over at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, you can also find a range of outdoor games, activities and trails to enjoy, as well as colourful flowers around every corner.

The house is open seven days a week, and normal admission charges apply.

Last admission one hour before closing.

Find out more and book tickets for Gunby Hall’s Summer of Play at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall

