Community open day at church celebrates restoration of damaged windows

People interested in learning more about the parish church and caring for historic buildings were welcome to pop in to say hello and have a chat with Pauline Carroll, the Local Community Officer for the church.

The church is now under the care of the Churches Conservation Trust and visitors could also learn more about becoming a volunteer at St Helen’s or other CCT churches in the area.

Steve Tarling the Heritage Learning Officer was also on hand to deliver some fun family activities including storytelling and make your own scarecrow in theme with the scarecrow festival which took place the previous weekend.

The church was vandalised in 2021 which badly damaged some of the stained-glass windows. Through the efforts of local fundraising and private donation the Community Open Day was also a celebration for everyone to see and enjoy the windows back to their former glory which after three years have been repaired and are now reinstalled.

1 . Pauline Carroll - local community officer for Church Conservation Trust Pauline Carroll - local community officer for the Church Conservation Trust. Photo: David Dawson