Coronation celebration events across South Kesteven are set to go with an extra swing thanks to South Kesteven District Council’s Community Fund.

A special additional round of funding has distributed grants totalling more than £13,000 to 15 different organisations.

Planned activities include Coronation picnics, lunches, street parties, handout of commemorative medals and mugs, music events, a diversity mini-fest, street parties and even an evening ceilidh.

Grants have included Pointon and Sempringham Parish Council who have used it to give commemorative bookmarks and packets of seeds to Pointon School pupils and the Brownies and Rainbow group.

Stubton Village Hall got money towards staging a weekend of events with residents opening their gardens for craft making, games and activities

Caythorpe and Frieston News and Views group have gained a grant towards the costs of a ‘Cayfest’ music event being held on the Saturday evening and a children’s street party on Sunday.

Hougham Parish Council will also use grant money to host a village community event and provide commemorative gifts for residents and nursery school children.

SKDC’s Community Fund has now re-opened for community events and project applications, with a May 30 deadline to apply for the first funding round of 2023/2024. Details here: http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/CommunityFund

