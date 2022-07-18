Council grant to help fund heritage festivals

Folkingham will hold a Georgian Festival in September.

The Aveland History Group can now embark on ‘An Aveland Odyssey – Cruise through History Heritage Festivals’ five-year programme to celebrate and enhance the district’s rich heritage.

The first event is this year’s Georgian Festival in Folkingham on September 17-18 , followed by another in Threekingham in 2023 and a return to Folkingham in 2024 to celebrate the anniversary of the nearby Second World War airfield. The programme then moves to Dyke in 2025 and Bourne in 2026.

Coun Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC Cabinet member for Culture and Visitor Economy, said: “We want to work with local groups to help them create sustainable events. Supporting the history group is a welcome opportunity to help illustrate a remarkable ancient culture and heritage.

“Holding the festival in different locations will encourage a wider community of people to get involved, increasing recognition and driving up visitor numbers.”

Last year the group organised a successful Medieval Festival in Folkingham, helped by a £2,000 grant from SKDC’s Community Fund.

The planned Georgian event in September includes entertainers, living history, market stalls, food and drink outlets, heritage crafters and subject matter lectures.

Chairman of Aveland History Group Ali Ray said: “The funding enables us to make this year’s festival free entry and to provide an outstanding range of activities for the whole family to experience. It will draw people to our part of the county, so we invite everyone to come along and see what you can discover about life in the era of Bridgerton!”

Founded in February 2020, the Aveland History Group is a community group covering villages of the ancient Aveland Wapentake on either side of the A15, bringing history to life in engaging and fun activities, aiming to fire the imagination of young people and break down barriers of rural isolation affecting older neighbours.