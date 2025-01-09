Couple turn to crowdfunding to complete dream home in converted military hospital water tower

Sean and Mary Davies have spent the last six years purchasing, planning and working on turning the former water tower at RAF Nocton Hospital, between Sleaford and Lincoln, into their home.

The project originally attracted attention from the programme makers of Channel Four’s Grand Designs – that was halted by Covid-19 lockdown but they were then introduced to Air TV’s Derelict Rescue by an acquaintance who was converting Metheringham Airfield control tower and had been on Mary’s tour. The camera crew followed their progress and the story so far was aired on November 11, 2024.

But council tree officer Sean was recently diagnosed with early stages of Motor Neurone Disease and so they are trying to quickly raise money in order to push on with the project and complete it by the spring before his condition worsens.

A modern looking living space has already been created on the site of the adjacent water holding tank which had to be demolished because it was in a poor state, while the tower will be occupied by bedrooms for them and their two youngest children – including a ground floor ensuite bedroom to suit Sean’s health needs, kitchen/utility area and bathrooms.

Sean is undergoing experimental treatment to slow the progression of his MND.

Mary believes the tower was built in 1944 to serve the military hospital occupied by the US military as they flew casualties back to RAF Metheringham airfield after D-Day and the Battle of Arnhem. It continued to operate as a hospital until 1983.

They occupy about an acre of land, while the rest of the surrounding 44 acre site is a maze of disused and derelict buts and structures from its days as a military hospital. Mary expects one day it will all be wiped away for new development having been bought from the Ministry of Defence in 1997 by the present land owners. It is one of six such RAF hospitals that were built in the UK and it is the only one remaining. The US casualties were flown into RAF Metheringham and then ferried by light railway across Nocton Estate to the hospital, built in the grounds of the old Nocton Hall.

Mary recalls: “We started work in May 2021. Then we had to sell our house to free up funds up to start on the tower.

"We have tried to be sympathetic to the building, working with the council’s conservation officer and the land owner. Most of the windows are on the far side not overlooking the site."

During their research Nocton was one of four such water towers they found – two others being on former US military hospital sites from the Second World War.

"If we didn’t do something with it, it would just be knocked down eventually. Now this will be the only building that will remain to say what once occupied this site having stood for 80 years,” she said.

Converting the tower has been challenging – to cut a window or doorway they have had to slice through walls 48cm thick. It three days to cut out a ground floor doorway and install four lintels.

They have also added another nine courses of bricks salvaged from the site onto the top of the tower to get the correct floor levels, complete with gargoyles for the guttering.

The lower rooms in the tower are almost complete and they are working up to the second and third floors and stairwell.

The water tank at the top of the tower simply sat on concrete beams and was lined with bitumen. They have had to add a roof and skylights as that was missing when they took ownership. The tank room is to become the master bedroom with a large picture window to look out over the fields – that will be last to be completed.

Mary explains: “We have been as tight as we can with the finances, sourcing many items needed from Facebook Marketplace, negotiating lower prices on materials.”

She has even salvaged and sold on unwanted pieces of heavy metal pipework and bricks that had to be chopped out. She has also been earning extra cash working for a friend milking cows!

Mary said: “We have borrowed what we can, both my husband and I work and I also project manage and do all the decorating myself to save money. Due to health reasons Sean cannot be as hands on with the project as he was at the beginning of the build.” Even the children have helped with the labouring, pushing wheelbarrows of bricks.

She has also deterred the daily break-ins by urban explorers invading the site by offering tours, having gathered a lot of information about its history. Both Sean and Mary come from RAF families and Sean was even a patient at the hospital while his dad was in the military.

"I love the history and want to keep it alive,” Mary said. “I was doing 12-15 tours a week, seeing 1,500 people in the first three months and they learned a lot more in a safe way and could take more photos, but I don’t have as much time to do it now alongside project managing.” She confessed: “Asking for hand outs is hard so, if ever you are visiting Lincolnshire, drop us a line and you will be more than welcome to take a look at what you have helped to complete.”

"We are hoping to get it finished by April or we will have to pay another £3,000 in self-build insurance,” explained Mary.

Building materials costs also soared since the pandemic.

So far they have raised £6,305 towards their £20,000 fundraising target. Go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/complete-converting-a-ww2-water-tower

They would like to eventually acquire another acre of land in order to set the building in the space it deserves, complete with gardens, garage and solar panels – they are trying to make it as environmentally self-sufficient as possible with a gasification stove, their own sewage treatment plant and a borehole for water.

The whole site had been targeted by metal thieves in the past but Mary hopes to keep some of the remaining pieces of salvaged pipework as garden features, while Sean has also planted 50 fruit trees to create an orchard.

1 . mssp-01-01-25-nocton tower DSCN8678.JPG Most windows have been kept to the side overlooking an unspoilt ridge and furrow field. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . mssp-01-01-25-nocton tower DSCN8681.JPG The modern living area has been built on the foundations of the old water holding tank, which was in a poor state. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . mssp-01-01-25-nocton tower DSCN8687.JPG You can see some of the old hospital buildings from the first floor living space. Photo: Andy Hubbert