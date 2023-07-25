Day dedicated to town history

An exciting opportunity to find out more about the history and heritage of Sleaford including a guided visit to its castle site is being held next month.

The full day event organised by the Society for Lincolnshire History & Archaeology will be staged at the Riverside Church, Southgate, Sleaford on Saturday, August 12, 10am-4pm.

The talks include a presentation about Cogglesford Watermill, its history and the importance of milling in times gone by. The history of the Sleaford Navigation and its importance to the town will be explored, as will the history of Navigation House.

'Old Place, New Perspectives: A History of the Manor House of Old Sleaford' is a talk that will explore the history of the old manor house, a version of which has stood on the site since at least the 16th century. It was the subject of an archaeological dig in 2015 that uncovered a wealth of information from Tudor times about daily life in Sleaford.

A variety of heritage displays including a book stall, an interactive display from Cogglesford Watermill and more will be on show. Lunchtime will offer the opportunity for an independent visit to nearby Sleaford Museum or St Denys’ Church. After a buffet lunch, there will be a guided visit to Sleaford Castle following and a talk about the exciting plans to developed the site into an attraction.