Detectorist finds bronze Celtic figure with huge hinged phallus in field near Sleaford

A 2000-year-old bronze Celtic figure with a huge, hinged phallus which was found by a detectorist in a field near Sleaford is to go up for auction.

The 2,000 year old bronze nude figure discovered by Paul Shepheard in a field near Haconby. Photo: Paul Shepheard

Paul Shepheard, 69, was at a detector rally, searching a stubble field with his wife Joanne in Haconby, south of Sleaford, when he made the amazing discovery.

The retired processing consultant from March in Cambridgeshire said his wife had just found a Medieval penny and he was hoping his luck would change when he got a signal on his new XP Deus II.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Digging down 10 inches he uncovered what he thought was a large steel split pin commonly used to retain wheels on farm carts, which Paul knew as he loved to restore farming equipment when he was younger.

Detectorists Paul and Joanne Shepheard. Photo: Paul Shepheard

But after looking more closely, he saw the outline of a face and realised it was more significant. In fact, it was a bronze nude figure holding in his right hand an oversized phallus which is hinged for movement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul who has been detecting for 25 years, commented: “What I love about metal-detecting is that absolute surprise of what you find, and this certainly came out of the blue!

"We initially thought it was Roman as the military wore phallic pendants, but they did not have moving parts, so to speak, but this was designed by the Celts who have added a hinged element making it very artistic, which perhaps made their feelings even more obvious!”

Measuring 5.5cm high by 1.2cm wide, it will be offered for sale by Noonans auctioneers in a two-day sale of ancient coins and antiquities in Mayfair, London on Wednesday and Thursday, March 8 and 9 with an estimated value of £800-£1,200.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nude figure with hinged phallus is valued at up to £1,200 and will be auctioned by Noonans in Mayfair, London. Photo: Noonans

Paul said: “

He carried on saying: “We hope to use the proceeds from the sale to pay for a holiday for my wife and her mother.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigel Mills, consultant in coins and artefacts at Noonans commented: “Dating to the Celtic period from the 1st century AD, this is a representation of a fertility god, probably based on the Roman god Mercury as he is holding a purse in his left hand.”

He added: “This male figure with its hinged oversized phallus would have had symbolic powers of good luck and warding off evil spirits and may have served as a locking mechanism as a buckle to hold a belt and scabbard for a sword. There is nothing quite like it, I am hoping it will attract a lot of attention.”