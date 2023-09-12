Discover the strong spirit of the 1940s at Museum of Lincolnshire Life event

Throw on your 40s finery and join the Museum of Lincolnshire Life for their 1940s event on Saturday 16 September.

The Museum of Lincolnshire Life, Lincoln. Photo: Google

Step back in time and learn about how the Home Guard prepared to defend the country should Britain be invaded, and about how the Women's Land Army helped boost wartime food production, including in Lincolnshire.

Visitors can also experience life as it was during this historical era through living sets and exhibits. Or try their hand at spycraft with intriguing activities.

Steve Dunk, visitor experience manager at the Museum of Lincolnshire Life, said: “The Second World War dominated the first half of the 1940s. And even after the war ended, the effects of the conflict were still felt as Britain

began to recover and rebuild in the latter half of the century.*

“This event is a chance to look back at the sacrifices our men made fighting abroad, and what life was like for those men and women who remained at home, helping the war effort by preparing for a possible invasion and feeding the nation.

“To help us embody the strong spirit of a nation looking to ‘keep calm and carry on’, we’d love to see visitors dig out their finest 1940s fashion for the occasion!”

Entry to this special event costs £3 for adults (£2 for concessions) and £1.50 for children. A family ticket costs £6 for two adults and up to three children.

The 1940s event will run from 10am to 4pm (last entry 3.45pm) on Saturday (September 16).