Dozens of churches welcome visitors as part of open weekend festival

Fascinated visitors got the chance to explore a number of historic churches and chapels in the Horncastle and Louth areas during an open weekend.

The event, which took place last Saturday and Sunday, was part of the sixth Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival.

More than 85 churches and chapels opened their doors and offered a warm welcome to people interested in their rich architecture and heritage or beautiful tranquillity. Some even staged vibrant exhibitions and music.

One church that played an enthusiastic role in the event was St Margaret’s at Hemingby, which promoted a wedding theme.

St Margaret's Church in Hemingby, which opened its doors to visitors as part of the Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. (PHOTO BY: Ian Rob/geograph.org.uk)

A large display of wedding dresses going back through the years was held. The dresses included a Palestinian and Indian one to illustrate ‘love and faith’.

As its bells rang out several times over the weekend, the Hemingby church also presented an exhibition of many wedding photos, dating back to early 1900, showing the changes in trends and fashion. Some of the photos featured weddings held during the Second World War in the early 1940s.

Another village church to embrace the festival was that of St John the Baptist in High Toynton, where visitors got the chance to see its newly-restored tower, which collapsed in devastating circumstances five years ago.

The restoration was initially described as “mission impossible”. But thanks to a £200,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, money raised by villagers and a magnificent display of community spirit, the work has been completed. It has now been described as “like a phoenix rising from the ashes”.

St John the Baptist Church in High Toynton, pictured before its tower collapsed in 2020. Visitors at the weekend were able to view the amazing restoration work. (PHOTO BY: National Churches Trust)

The village celebrated on Sunday with a music festival that featured seven bands or artistes performing, a drumming workshop, a singing workshop and refreshments. The bands were Bang Tidy, Nicky Haxby, Eastman Brothers, Outdoor Cats, Penny Less, Late To The Party and Hare 2 Day.

At other churches, refreshments such as tea, coffee, cakes, sausage rolls, sandwiches and biscuits were served, while many church registers were opened for public inspection.

Some churches were nominated as quiet spaces, where people could relax in the quiet of a beautiful, spiritual building.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Once again, we thank you for your support of our church heritage.

"This support will help to ensure the lovely community support that binds these rural Lincolnshire villages together stays forever.”

The villages and towns where churches opened their doors for the festival included: Addlethorpe, Alvingham, Ashby Puerorum, Beesby, Belchford, Benniworth, Bucknall, Burgh on Bain, Coninsgby, Covenham St Mary, Donington on Bain, Fotherby, Fulletby, Fulstow, Gayton le Wold, Goulceby, Grainthorpe, Great Carlton, Grimoldby, Haltham on Bain, Hameringham, Haugham, Hemingby, High Toynton, Hogsthorpe, Horncastle, Legbourne, Little Cawthorpe, Manby, Mareham on the Hill, Minting, Orby, Raithby, Scamblesby with Cawkwell, South Elkington, Stewton, Tathwell, Tetford, Thimbleby, Trusthorpe, Utterby, West Ashby and Yarburgh,