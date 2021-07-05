Dozens of mischievous Imps launch across city

Just some of the school's Imp sculptures.

Following the success of the Lincoln Knights sculpture trail in 2018, the Lincoln BID have reignited the initiative with sculptures in the form of an Imp, an image synonymous with Lincoln.

The walking route trail was launched at the city’s famous Cathedral Quarter on Friday (July 2), with a trail of over 50 imp sculptures designed and decorated by the county’s schools displayed across the city of Lincoln.

Just some of the sculpture designs include:

- William Alvey Primary School in Sleaford, sponsored by Affinity Flying Services Limited based at RAFC Cranwell, features a silhouette of Lincoln’s famous cathedral and images of Affinity’s Prefect and Texan aircrafts

- Leasingham St Andrew's Primary School's Imp which featured the faces of their home-learning pupils which were taken during lockdown

- Logos of key charities and agencies that supported the community by Banovallum School in Horncastle

- A mystical, steam punk-inspired Imp from De Aston School in Market Rasen

- A Viking-inspired Imp by Queen Elizabeth High School in Gainsborough to commemmorate the town's history as "the capital that never was".

- A special 'Vik-Imp' was also designed by Visit Lincs Coast and is located over at Hildred's Shopping Centre in Skegness.

Michelle Allison, chief executive of the EBP, said: “All of the Imps look fantastic and they are all unique.

“We’re expecting a lot of people to come to the city to see the trail, people have already been walking around and spotting the Imps, and the children love them.

“We’re so glad people have embraced the Imp Trail as it is so important to Lincoln and us.”

The Lincoln Imp Trail is now up and running until September 16. You can download the ‘Lincoln Imp Trail’ app to find the location of all the Imps and details about each individual sculpture.