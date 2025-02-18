Family fun with National Trust

Visitors enjoying a ride on the miniature railway at Belton House, Lincolnshire

There are events and activities this February half term at National Trust sites in Lincolnshire.

At Belton House, between Sleaford and Grantham, enjoy the sea of snowdrops and look out for the fairy trail too. There are doors to their secret homes dotted around the gardens.

There’s the large outdoor adventure playground and miniature train rides, The Ride indoor play, the Stable Café or attend a Food for Thought basement experience. Craft workshops will also be held in the indoor Activity Room on February 20 and 23.

The team from Sandilands coastal nature reserve will be holding a series of birdbox-making workshops at venues: February 19, 10am to 2pm, at Mablethorpe Library; February 21, 10am to 2pm, at the North Sea Observatory.

Each birdbox costs £5 and you can take it home. The team will guide you on how to construct a nestbox, where to place it, and how to care for it. Materials and equipment are provided.

Gunby Hall will be hosting an 'Owl and the Pussycat Trail' with activities to complete along the way.

There will also be a Snowdrop and Cake Walks week from February 15, with guided walks taking place at 10.30am or 1pm on selected days, followed by a warm drink and cake in the tea-room. Tickets are £10 per adult and £7 per child, plus house admission of £5 for non-National Trust members. Book at: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby