Famous 'ghost sign' on walls of former Horncastle pub is being restored

One of Horncastle’s famous ‘ghost signs’, which is on the walls of a long-closed pub, is being professionally restored.

The old sign has stood out for years at the former Cross Keys boozer on Queen Street.

Advertising Batemans Ales, it has been a familiar sight to many motorists waiting for traffic lights to turn to green at the junction with East Street.

But the years have taken their toll, and flaking paint has rendered the once-rightly painted sign almost unreadable. Instead, it has faded into one of the ‘ghost signs’ that are scattered around the town.

The 'ghost sign', advertising Batemans Ales, on the walls of the former Cross Keys pub on Queen Street in Horncastle. (PHOTO BY: Dave Hitchborne)

Enthusiasts at Horncastle History and Heritage Society were keen to save it. So now, the society has launched a project to restore the sign back to its former glory – with the help of the building’s owners and Batemans Brewery, which is based in Wainfleet.

Local signwriter Tim Fry is carrying out the restoration work. He’s part of a rare breed -- a traditional signwriter who paints by hand. His work can be seen all over Lincolnshire.

Tim commented: “I used to pass that old sign regularly and I’m proud to be able to restore it back to tip-top condition.”

Dr Ian Marshman, chairman of the history and heritage society, said: “We’re very grateful to Tim for the work, and to Charlie and Jessica, the owners of the building, for allowing us to carry it out. Batemans Brewery has also been enormously helpful to us.

How the original Batemans Ales sign looked many years ago on the walls of the former Cross Keys pub in Horncastle.

“The sign was painted on the walls of the old Cross Keys pub, which closed in the early 1970s. But we think the sign probably dates back to at least the 1950s, if not earlier.

“Many people in the town remember it fondly as a bit of a landmark, and we hope they will be pleased to see it back to how it once was.”

Stuart Bateman, managing director of Batemans Brewery, which generously contributed to the restoration costs, said: “When we heard that the history society was planning this work, we were only too pleased to help.

"We see ourselves as part of the local community, so we jumped at the chance to get involved.”