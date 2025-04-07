Famous 'ghost sign' on walls of former Horncastle pub is restored

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Horncastle’s famous, historic ‘ghost signs’, on the walls of a long-closed pub, has been professionally restored to its former glory.

The sign, at the former Cross Keys boozer on Queen Street, advertises Batemans Ales and has been a familiar sight to many motorists waiting for traffic lights to turn green at the junction with East Street.

The years took their toll and flaking paint rendered the sign almost unreadable. Instead, it faded into one of the many ‘ghost signs’ that are scattered around the town.

However, enthusiasts at Horncastle History and Heritage Society were keen to save it, so they launched a project with the help of the building’s owners and also Batemans Brewery, which is based in Wainfleet.

Local signwriter Tony Fry restoring the old Batemans Ales advertising sign on the walls of the former Cross Keys pub in Queen Street, Horncastle.

Local signwriter Tony Fry, whose work can be seen all over Lincolnshire, was enlisted to carry out the restoration work. And now the sign is back to its best, earning the thumbs-up from residents and passers-by.

Tim commented: “I used to pass this old sign regularly, so I was proud to be able to restore it back to tip-top condition.”

Dr Ian Marshman, chairman of the history and heritage society, said: “We’re very grateful to Tim for the work, and to Charlie and Jessica, the owners of the building, for allowing us to carry it out. Batemans Brewery has also been enormously helpful to us.

“The sign was painted on the walls of the old Cross Keys pub, which closed in the early 1970s. But we think the sign probably dates back to at least the 1950s, if not earlier.

How the battered 'ghost sign' looked before the restoration.

“Many people in the town remember it fondly as a bit of a landmark, and we hope they are pleased to see it back to how it once was.”

Stuart Bateman, managing director of Batemans Brewery, which generously contributed to the restoration costs, said: “When we heard that the history society was planning this work, we were only too pleased to help.

"We see ourselves as part of the local community, so we jumped at the chance to get involved.”

Batemans is a fourth-generation, independent family brewery that dates back to 1874.