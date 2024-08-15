Festival showcases church heritage and architecture from Wolds to coast

Fantsatic box pews at Langton with Sutterby

Every church has a story to tell – and over two weekends next month there is the opportunity to discover many of them.

The Lincolnshire Wolds & Coast Churches Festival takes place over the first full weekends in September – 7,8,14 and 15 – when 100 churches throw open their doors to celebrate their unique architecture and heritage, beautiful tranquillity and spirituality, and their wonderful welcome.

From Marshchapel in the north and south to Stickney, from Snelland in the west and east to the coast, the churches and chapels house an array of features spanning centuries. A number of the churches will be staging activities to whet visitors’ appetites, from flower and art displays to exhibitions and guided tours. Many will have refreshments available, from a simple coffee and cake to full blown lunches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival is split into four areas. Week one – September 7 and 8 – will feature Spilsby and villages, as well as Horncastle villages. Among those opening will be St Margaret’s at Bucknall, which will have a ‘Best of British’ theme, commemorating all things red, white and blue, as they remember Queen Elizabeth II on the second anniversary of her death on September 8. Wesley’s Chapel at Raithby by Spilsby – the oldest Methodist place of worship in Lincolnshire – will be open on Friday September 6 and Saturday 7.

St Margaret, Bag Enderby

The focus for week two – September 14 and 15 – are Louth and the surrounding villages, together with Alford and the surrounding villages. Among the many highlights is the leaning tower at Sutton on Sea; the only thatched church in Lincolnshire, at Markby; connections to the Jamestown Colony in Virginia at Willoughby and the church used as the model for the Hornby layouts at Stewton.

Full details of all the churches taking part can be found in the printed brochures, which are available from participating churches, local libraries and other tourist information hot-spots. The brochure is also available to download from the festival website at www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org , where any last minute changes will also be announced.