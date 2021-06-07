'Field of poppies' to raise awareness of Skegness RBL milestone anniversary

The giant poppy created in the centre of Tower Gardens for Remembrance Day 2020. Now a field of poppies is to be created in Skegness Town Centre to raise awareness of the 91st anniversary of the local branch of the Royal British Legion.

The Skegness branch celebrates its 91st anniversary on Monday, June 21, ahead of Armed Forces Day the following Saturday.

It is an achievement some members thought they would never see, having struggled with membership in previous years.

However, a new executive committee has been determined to turn things around and have already made their presence known.

For Remembrance Day in 2020, when Covid-19 restrictions meant there was not the usual parade, they created a trail of 60 poppies around town, with a giant poppy in the centre of Tower Gardens that could be seen from the sky.

Now on Saturday, June 12, on the paving near the Hildreds Shopping Crentre, they are recreating the new Royal British Logo and are inviting children and the public to colour in poppies around it.

"We want to create a field of poppies to raise awareness of our upcoming 91st anniversary," said Ady Findley, a member of the local RBL executive committee.

"A few months ago there were fears the local RBL would close but we have been working hard with membership and now have around 55.

"We have made 2ft templates of poppies and are inviting people to colour them, making a donation to the RBL.

"It will also be the Trooping of the Colours on Saturday and we will have information around the area to explain who we are and why we are there.

"There will also be a recitation of the poem 'In Flanders Fields'."

The event is taking place on Saturday along Lumley Road until mid-afternoon.

*Celebrations associated with the 91st anniversary will take part at the New Park Club on Monday June 21st. Skegness members will join other branches in Cleethorpes on the Saturday for Armed Forces Day. They will then travel to Wainfleet on the following Monday for the 100th anniversary of the local branch.