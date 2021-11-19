Final part of youth project to be held in Grainthorpe this weekend

What's on

It unites locals to bring the stories and past of St Clement’s Church to life for future generations.

The final part of the scheme will take place this weekend (November 20-21), with St Clement’s: Inspires ‘Have A Go Day’ on Saturday from 11am until 4pm, where attendees can explore, get creative and be inspired by the beauty and rich history of the church.

The young people at Grainthorpe Junior School have had the chance to work with AudioJunkie (alias musician, Eddy Menzelto) to create their own sound track using music technology.

Eddy will be at the family funday on November 20. when visitors can also create their own soundtrack. This music will be performed at the concert on the Sunday (November 21), along with Colin Reed playing the church’s pipe organ. The doors will open at 2.30pm, and the performance will begin at 3pm. The event is free entry on both days.

The graffiti style artwork being created by the pupils of Grainthorpe Junior School is inspired by the Medieval and Victorian graffiti that can be found throughout the church.

Some of this dates back to 1200 AD, being placed there by the builders who etched designs of ships, shoes and hands into the tin roof tiling, which has been uncovered and displayed as part of a National Heritage Lottery funded project.

‘Future of the Past’ is a soundLINCS project, working with seven sites across Lincolnshire, to engage young people creatively with their local heritage.

It is supported through the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Lincolnshire County Council, and Museum Development East Midlands.