The plants and flowers were placed at the town’s war memorial during the period of mourning after the Queen’s death on September 8 and have now been planted at Mrs Smith’s Cottage in Navenby.They have been incorporated into the garden to live on as an enduring reminder of her life and service, in the setting of the cottage where they can be watered and cared for. The garden is free to enter if you would like to see them and take a moment in remembrance.

The team are hoping to get a more permanent sign at some stage, and some additional plants are being looked after in a volunteer’s greenhouse over winter.The cottage is open on a Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday each week, excluding Christmas and New Year’s Day. To book a visit, go to mrssmithscottage.com/ for tickets.Notes and cards also left at the Market Place during mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II are being archived by North Kesteven District Council alongside messages left in the Book of Condolences which was open at St Denys’ Church, and any pages in addition submitted for archiving by communities from their own local books of condolences around North Kesteven.Bunched flowers left at the Market Place were collected afterwards too and are being composted separately with the intent to use the compost in an appropriate way.