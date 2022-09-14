Folkingham Georgian Festival cancelled out of respect for Queen's death

The Folkingham Georgian Festival has been cancelled.

The Folkingham Georgian Festival was to take place on Saturday and Sunday, organised by the Aveland History Group.

It is part of a five year project by the locally-based to bring history to life and make it more accessible to more local people. It was to feature as part of this year’s Heritage Open Days.

It was to feature costume re-enactors, drama, talks, music and dance, crafts and food stalls, spanning a number of venues around the village.

Last year the team put on a medieval day at the castle and Millennium Green.

The organisers decided to cancel on Friday after a day’s “soul searching”.

They said on their website they had tried to resolve an acceptable way forward, but after discussion took the hard decision to cancel the festival in its entirety.

“We have tried to come up with a way of cutting out the more raucous elements, (Gin Bars spring to mind) but we would end up with a totally different event, not one that was planned and not one that would be in the spirit of the Georgians.”