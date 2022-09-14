Folkingham Georgian Festival cancelled out of respect for Queen's death
A Georgian festival to be held this weekend in a Sleaford area village has been cancelled out of respect after the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
The Folkingham Georgian Festival was to take place on Saturday and Sunday, organised by the Aveland History Group.
It is part of a five year project by the locally-based to bring history to life and make it more accessible to more local people. It was to feature as part of this year’s Heritage Open Days.
It was to feature costume re-enactors, drama, talks, music and dance, crafts and food stalls, spanning a number of venues around the village.
Most Popular
Last year the team put on a medieval day at the castle and Millennium Green.
The organisers decided to cancel on Friday after a day’s “soul searching”.
They said on their website they had tried to resolve an acceptable way forward, but after discussion took the hard decision to cancel the festival in its entirety.
“We have tried to come up with a way of cutting out the more raucous elements, (Gin Bars spring to mind) but we would end up with a totally different event, not one that was planned and not one that would be in the spirit of the Georgians.”
They said they remain undefeated: “The Aveland Odyssey sails on. As many of you already know, next years’ event is already in place when the Vikings return to Threekingham, but in 2024 we plan to return to Folkingham and do the Georgians proud, we hope you will understand.”