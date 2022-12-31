Register
Forge honours Bill with plaque for saving it for the community

The volunteers at Welbourn Forge opened up the historic workshop to the public on December 3 when they welcomed villager Marion Goodhand to the unveiling of a plaque (inset) in honour of her late husband who died earlier this year.

By Andy Hubbert
3 minutes ago
A group of the volunteers at Welbourn Forge - third from left is blacksmith, Carl Rear, second from right is Marion Goodhand. Photo: Mick Fox
Parish clerk, Jim Fieldhouse, explained: “Bill Goodhand worked unceasingly for the benefit of villagers during his life in Welbourn. He was instrumental in preserving the Welbourn Forge. This is a fascinating piece of Victorian heritage.”

Welbourn Forge had belonged to North Kesteven District Council until it was put up for sale in 2016.

Bill bought it and for the benefit of the village. He transferred ownership to Welbourn Parish Council which manages and maintains it. It is opened up by volunteers on the first Saturday of every month to keep blacksmithing skills alive.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​