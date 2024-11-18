Funding to protect Horncastle's heritage as town is placed on at-risk register

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Urgent action is to be taken to preserve the heritage of Horncastle and its important historic buildings.

The town’s official conservation area, spanning more than 93 acres, has been placed on the 2024 Heritage At-Risk Register, which is produced every year by the Historic England organisation.

Several buildings are said to be in a shoddy condition, while others have lost traditional features or are empty, unused and in serious decline.

Now Historic England has awarded funding for repairs and restoration, and says it hopes to “enhance the characterful historic town”.

Horncastle Conservation Area, which includes buildings in the town centre, has been placed on the at-risk register by Historic England. (PHOTO BY: Historic England)

It aims to work with East Lindsey District Council, landowners, charities and other community partners to revitalise the conservation area, which was formed in 1970.

A spokesperson for Historic England said: “Horncastle is a historic market town with a wealth of listed buildings, historic buildings of local interest and the remains of a Roman wall circuit.

"The vibrant conservation area consists of a mixture of residential and commercial buildings centred around a busy market place featuring the memorial to Edward Stanhope, a benefactor to the people of Horncastle.

“The area has been identified by East Lindsey District Council’s conservation advisers as having several buildings which are vacant and in poor condition.

"This, along with the loss of features such as timber sash windows, doors and roof coverings, is eroding the special character of the area, placing it at risk. The aim is to put this right.”

The exact amount of funding awarded to Horncastle has not been divulged, but it is one of 21 sites across Lincolnshire to be added to the at-risk register. During 2023/24, more than £800,000 worth of grants were awarded in the East Midlands, which includes this county.

Louise Brennan, regional director of Historic England, said: “Heritage is so important to Lincolnshire. It plays a vital role in society and boosts the economy.

"Partners and communities are coming together to help save the historic buildings and places that need it most.

"Together, we can save our places and find new ways to enjoy the heritage that people value so much.”

Across the country, 4,891 sites are now on the at-risk register. The government’s heritage minister, Sir Chris Bryant, said: “The register plays a vital role in our ongoing mission to protect and preserve our rich heritage and many beloved sites.”