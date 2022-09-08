Fundraiser for collapsed High Toynton church raises hundreds
Hundreds of pounds has been raised to help towards a huge rebuilding project for a much-loved village church.
On Sunday January 19, 2020, the tower of St John the Baptist church collapsed and after the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the church council was left with the challenge to start their rebuilding project in lockdown.
An appeal was launched, initially, to make the building safe at a cost of more than £31,000, but this was raised within two months thanks to the generous donations of local people and through funds loaned by villagers.
A huge fundraising appeal was then launched and as part of that, the Parochial Church Council hosted a music festival over the weekend.
There was live music played over the two days, including by Horncastle Ukelele Band, and visitors were also able to have a go at drumming and singing workshops.
Tours of the churchyard and chancel also took place, and overall £760 was raised towards the church’s tower fundraiser.
Alison Bell, secretary of the Parochial Church Council, said: “It all went brilliantly, there was a lovely atmosphere and we were so lucky with the weather - we prepared for rain on both days!
"People were coming and staying all day, just like they were at a real music festival.”
In July, it was confirmed that £200,000 of National Lottery funding has been secured for the project, and investigative work has already begun by architects and other experts, which should be completed next month, with a view to being able to have a rebuilding plan for the church together by the new year.