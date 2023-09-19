Register
Jon 4 and Sam 8 of Sleaford with L-R Thomas Straw and David Henderson of Nottingham

Gallery: Battling Vikings invade village history festival

A two-day event saw around 300 Viking re-enactors gather to educate and entertain crowds who flocked to Threekingham at the weekend.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST

The Threekingham Viking Festival was organised by members of the Aveland History Group and was designed to remember the Battle of Stow in 870 where local Saxons fought and eventually lost against marauding Danish Vikings of ‘the Great Heathen Army’, according to historical accounts.

As well as spectacular pitched battles featuring sword and axe-wielding armies, plus archers, there was a large encampment with authentically-dressed enthusiasts showing visitors how the people of the time would have cooked, hunted, made their clothes, weapons and jewellery.

Families could have a go at an archaeological dig in a patch of the field under the guidance of Mark Randerson, who also gave a lecture at the parish church on Friday to raise funds for church repairs.

Youngsters could have a go with a sword and shield and attack the Vikings, there was a longship and chance to buy Viking-style pottery, jewellery and even mead.

A series of free lectures by historians and archaeologists were well-attended in the parish church, which also offered refreshments towards repairs.

Alison Carr from Aveland History Group, which seeks to promote local history, said next year they plan to hold an event based around Folkingham’s wartime airfield.

L-R Laura Glenn and Freydis Wigham

1. L-R Laura Glenn and Freydis Wigham

L-R Laura Glenn and Freydis Wigham Photo: David Dawson

Jane Gilday

2. Jane Gilday

Jane Gilday Photo: David Dawson

Daniel Golbey of Nottingham, bookmaking and writing

3. Daniel Golbey of Nottingham, bookmaking and writing

Daniel Golbey of Nottingham, bookmaking and writing Photo: David Dawson

Vikings and Saxons do battle.

4. Viking battle

Vikings and Saxons do battle. Photo: David Dawson

