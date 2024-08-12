Gallery: Boston classic car show is a club classic

Martyn Shaw of Frithville with his enormous Lincoln Continental Mk5 at Boston Classic Car Club show on Sunday.

The 32nd Boston Classic Car Club Show was very well attended when it was held on Sunday on Orchard Park at Hubbert’s Bridge

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were more than 500 exhibitors showing their vehicles including motorcycles, cars, vans and trucks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many prizes were up for grabs with judges awarding a car rosette as well as trophies.

Live music was provided in the marquee by popular singing duo, the Dream Belles, and the many traders sold a variety of motoring memorabilia, displayed their vehicles and parts for sale or served food and drink including a converted VW Camper van licensed bar and a Ford Transit van converted to be a snack wagon.

L-R Josh Shehri and Oana Cunningham, from Wyberton, on board their Food in Transit snack bar.

There were two special guests – Sarah Crabtree of Evoke Classics (who were also main sponsors of this year’s show), and TV personality ‘Fuzz’ Townshend who is currently featuring on ‘Shed and Buried’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both had busy times posing for selfies and photos and also giving time for all who approached.

Fuzz took part in a question and answer session together with chairman of the BCCC, John Simpson, which covered a range of topics and was well received.

Sarah kindly presented the prizes at the end of the show.

John Hardy of benington and his 100 year old Austin 12/4 which he restored.

The Sea Scouts also benefitted from donations by handling the visitor parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To cap everything off, shortly after the show officially closed everybody who stayed (and there were a substantial number) enjoyed the spectacle of a low level flypast of the Lancaster from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Mr Simpson thanked David May of Orchard Park for accommodating them so well, moving caravans to make room for more car parking and even on his lawn.