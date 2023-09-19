Register
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

GALLERY: Lincolnshire Makers' Artisan Market returns to Stourton Woods

Makers, crafters, and local businesses from all over Lincolnshire were peddling their wares in Baumber over the weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Sep 2023, 07:54 BST
The Houlden family, Rachel, Amelia and Cyril on their stall at the Artisan market. Photos: Mick FoxThe Houlden family, Rachel, Amelia and Cyril on their stall at the Artisan market. Photos: Mick Fox
The Houlden family, Rachel, Amelia and Cyril on their stall at the Artisan market. Photos: Mick Fox

The Autumn Artisan Market returned to Stourton Woods on Sunday (September 17), with more than 90 local makers, artists, and food producers in attendance.

Fresh hot and cold was provided by local businesses including fully loaded fries from Oh La La Fries, freshly made pizza from The Roaming Dough, burgers from Gourmazin, sweet and savoury crepes from Fleurs’ Kitchen, with an on-site bar from Ferry Ales Brewery.

Woodland walks and Deer Safari rides around the estate were running during the day, and live music was also provided by local guitar duo Nigel and Teri and saxophonist John, as well as lawn games and a gnome trail for families to enjoy.

To find out more about Lincolnshire Makers, visit at https://www.facebook.com/lincolnshiremakers/

Related topics:Lincolnshire