GALLERY: Lincolnshire Makers' Artisan Market returns to Stourton Woods
The Autumn Artisan Market returned to Stourton Woods on Sunday (September 17), with more than 90 local makers, artists, and food producers in attendance.
Fresh hot and cold was provided by local businesses including fully loaded fries from Oh La La Fries, freshly made pizza from The Roaming Dough, burgers from Gourmazin, sweet and savoury crepes from Fleurs’ Kitchen, with an on-site bar from Ferry Ales Brewery.
Woodland walks and Deer Safari rides around the estate were running during the day, and live music was also provided by local guitar duo Nigel and Teri and saxophonist John, as well as lawn games and a gnome trail for families to enjoy.
To find out more about Lincolnshire Makers, visit at https://www.facebook.com/lincolnshiremakers/