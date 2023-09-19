GALLERY: Lincolnshire Makers' Artisan Market returns to Stourton Woods

Makers, crafters, and local businesses from all over Lincolnshire were peddling their wares in Baumber over the weekend.

The Houlden family, Rachel, Amelia and Cyril on their stall at the Artisan market. Photos: Mick Fox

The Autumn Artisan Market returned to Stourton Woods on Sunday (September 17), with more than 90 local makers, artists, and food producers in attendance.

Fresh hot and cold was provided by local businesses including fully loaded fries from Oh La La Fries, freshly made pizza from The Roaming Dough, burgers from Gourmazin, sweet and savoury crepes from Fleurs’ Kitchen, with an on-site bar from Ferry Ales Brewery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodland walks and Deer Safari rides around the estate were running during the day, and live music was also provided by local guitar duo Nigel and Teri and saxophonist John, as well as lawn games and a gnome trail for families to enjoy.