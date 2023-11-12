Gallery: Sleaford people turn out in their hundreds for Remembrance Sunday

Major Clive Candlin, outgoing chairman of Sleaford’s Royal British Legion branch was thrilled to see a huge turn out by the public on Remembrance Sunday.

People lined the street as the Boys and Girls Brigade band led the parade from Station Road, up Southgate and into the Market Place.

The Market Place was packed with armed forces personnel, army and a​​​​​​​ir cadets, ​​​​​​​forces veterans, St John Ambulance and youth organisations including, Guides, Brownies and Scouts. There were also representatives from local schools.

Rev Philip Johnson, Vicar of Sleaford, led the service, with hymns accompanied by Sleaford Concert Band.

A two minute silence was observed after The Last Post and poppy wreaths were laid by civic dignitaries including MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham Caroline Johnson, Mayor Coun Anthony Brand, chairman of North Kesteven District Council ​​​​​​​Mike Clarke​​​​​​​, as well as other political group leaders, councillors, representatives of various contingents in the parade, schools and other members of the public.

The parade was then applauded as it headed out along Eastgate, saluting the civic party.

Many stayed to inspect the laid wreaths afterwards and pay their personal respects.

A short Armistice Day service on Saturday at 11am saw a good crowd join British Legion members and Rev Johnson observe a two minute silence outside St Denys’ Church.

1 . Sleaford Remembers The Boys and Girls Brigade band lead the parade. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . Sleaford Remembers The RAF contingent march into the Market Place. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . Veterans and Royal British Legion members march to the Market Place. Photo: Andy Hubbert