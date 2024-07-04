GALLERY: Sutton-on-Sea goes Vintage with lively festival

Dancing in the streets during Vintage on Sea. Photos: Mick Fox

​The seaside town of Sutton-on-Sea stepped back in time over the weekend.

As part of the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership’s Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) project, Vintage-on-Sea took place on Sunday (July 30), which saw a huge variety of traditional and vintage singers, bands, dance groups, and magicians.

A vintage market also ran during the day, with more than 30 different stalls selling a range of products including vintage items, food and drink and games and activities.

A series of craft workshops also took place during the event, giving people the opportunity to create their own miniature seaside windmills to take home, as well as face painting and lots of family-friendly fun.

Elaine Rudge, Sheron Field, Lesley Robinson, Sandy Lovejoy, and Hazel Aston enjoy Vintage on Sea.