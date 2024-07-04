GALLERY: Sutton-on-Sea goes Vintage with lively festival
As part of the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership’s Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) project, Vintage-on-Sea took place on Sunday (July 30), which saw a huge variety of traditional and vintage singers, bands, dance groups, and magicians.
A vintage market also ran during the day, with more than 30 different stalls selling a range of products including vintage items, food and drink and games and activities.
A series of craft workshops also took place during the event, giving people the opportunity to create their own miniature seaside windmills to take home, as well as face painting and lots of family-friendly fun.
Up next in the NPO in Sutton-on-Sea will be Circo Rum Ba Ba, who are bringing a true-to-life 50ft inflatable Sperm Whale to the Sutton-on-Sea Football Association Field on Thursday August 1, followed by the Sand Sculpture Trail from Friday August 2 to Friday August 16, where you can search for ten hidden sand sculptures along the seafront.